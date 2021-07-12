COVID-19: South Africa records 16,302 new cases and 151 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 16,302 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,195,599.
Gauteng province has recorded 8,543 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
151 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 64,289 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: SA records 22,910 new cases and 460 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,922,601 representing a recovery rate of 87,6%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 4,236,718 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
