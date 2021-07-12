We have arrested over 140 people for protests in KZN, Gauteng - SAPS





The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is not ruling out the idea of bringing in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to help with sporadic protests happening in the country.

The demonstrations started last week following President Jacob Zuma's incarceration demanding that he be released.

The violent action has led to over 30 trucks being damaged and torched, businesses being looted, and the barricading of major roads.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, SAPS National Head of Communications Major-General Mathapelo Peters says their crime intelligence has been on the ground from last week.

The other issue we are dealing with which is a reality is in terms of capacity as well because we had to deploy extra resources especially to KZN and some parts of Gauteng. Major-General Mathapelo Peters, National Head of Communications - SAPS

We have brought onboard the Metro Police Department as well, we are doing the best that we can with what we have. We are not conceding defeat yet, we are working hard around the clock to make sure we contain these hotspots. We have arrested 90 people in KZN alone and close to 50 in Gauteng. Major-General Mathapelo Peters, National Head of Communications - SAPS

Peters says they are aware of people using social media to incite violence.

We are not ruling out the possibility of these people being arrested, consultations are underway between the police and the NPA in terms of formulating possible charges because we want to make sure when we arrest these people these are solid cases that can stand in court. Major-General Mathapelo Peters, National Head of Communications - SAPS

Listen to the full interview below: