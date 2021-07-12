Nedbank Business Ignite is back to improve your business in these changing times





Small and medium businesses have been punching above their weight during the Covid-19 pandemic, from fluctuating lockdown levels to curb the spread of the virus to people losing their income to support these businesses.

702 has been focused on how small and medium businesses are surviving in these enormous difficulties of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nedbank Busines Ignite is back to help your business navigate these stormy waters. The theme for 2021 celebrates small and medium enterprises that have adopted new business models for a post-Covid-19 reality.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise, founder of Furaha Afrika Holding about what they have in store this year.

It feels like déjà vu. I mean, we're in lockdown Level 4, the morale is a bit down but I must say when we launched last year the Nedbank Business Ignite campaign did give a glimmer of hope. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

It was an opportunity for small businesses to be recognised for their hard work and efforts and the bar was raised. I think by far the highest applications and really high-quality businesses deserved that platform during such downtime in our country. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Last year, really, forced us to see things differently, how do you take your business from being analogue to digital. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Wondering what's up for grabs? Here is what you could win:

A R40 000 cash injection;

a three-month incubation package with Furaha Afrika Holdings worth R40 000; and

an on-air advertising package on 702, CapeTalk or a combination of both worth R200 000.

HOW TO ENTER

Click here to Ignite Your Business by entering.

Listen here to find out what else is up for grabs: