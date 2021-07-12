Nedbank Business Ignite is back to improve your business in these changing times
Small and medium businesses have been punching above their weight during the Covid-19 pandemic, from fluctuating lockdown levels to curb the spread of the virus to people losing their income to support these businesses.
702 has been focused on how small and medium businesses are surviving in these enormous difficulties of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Nedbank Busines Ignite is back to help your business navigate these stormy waters. The theme for 2021 celebrates small and medium enterprises that have adopted new business models for a post-Covid-19 reality.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise, founder of Furaha Afrika Holding about what they have in store this year.
It feels like déjà vu. I mean, we're in lockdown Level 4, the morale is a bit down but I must say when we launched last year the Nedbank Business Ignite campaign did give a glimmer of hope.Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding
It was an opportunity for small businesses to be recognised for their hard work and efforts and the bar was raised. I think by far the highest applications and really high-quality businesses deserved that platform during such downtime in our country.Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding
Last year, really, forced us to see things differently, how do you take your business from being analogue to digital.Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding
Wondering what's up for grabs? Here is what you could win:
- A R40 000 cash injection;
- a three-month incubation package with Furaha Afrika Holdings worth R40 000; and
- an on-air advertising package on 702, CapeTalk or a combination of both worth R200 000.
HOW TO ENTER
Click here to Ignite Your Business by entering.
Listen here to find out what else is up for grabs:
More from Local
Former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane passes away
Ngubane passed away in Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital at the age of 79.Read More
We have arrested over 140 people for protests in KZN, Gauteng - SAPS
SAPS National Head of Communications Major-General Mathapelo Peters they are not ruling out bringing in the army yet.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,302 new cases and 151 deaths
The Health Department says 4,236,718 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep our economy running.Read More
Another 14 days of level 4 lockdown, restaurants to operate at 50 people maximum
President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.Read More
EXPLAINER: Another 14 days of adjusted Level 4 lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in other provinces.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA
In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attention.Read More
More from Business
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.Read More
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
Is China calling a deer a horse?
An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More