Journalists are to blame for the mayhem happening in the country - Caller
A protest which started in KwaZulu-Natal has seen its way to other parts of the country such as Gauteng.
Scenes of violence, vandalism, and looting of shops in some parts of Johannesburg have been occurring since Saturday 10 July.
Most roads leading in and out of Jeppestown have been closed by protesters believed to be supporters of former President Jacob Zuma.
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show debated whether the protests were justified, with some blaming journalists and media houses for the mayhem happening in the country.
I firmly believe Zuma should be released from prison and I wonder if you (Clement) and other journalists are happy with the mayhem you guys have brought about in this country. For weeks you guys have been mocking Mr Zuma and now you expect the army to solve your problems. Why should Mr Zuma sit in prison when all the previous presidents of this country never set foot in prison for the wrongs they have done.Suri, Caller
I don't see why journalists are being blamed for a person who defined the Constitutional Court. The protests that have unraveled and still continuing can not be called a ‘peaceful protests' this is terrorism. When people fear going out of their houses to earn an income; when they hear gunshots the whole evening and there is a heavy police presence in the area, that to me is not a protest.Alton, Caller
Demonstrators in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been demanding the former president be released from prison.
We keep saying people are protesting and looting because of the former president's arrests but I disagree. People are using this as an excuse to fulfill their personal needs by looting shops and burning trucks.Joseph, Caller
The ANC has created rogue elements that believe they are above the law. I heard people like Advocate Dali Mpofu, a whole professional lawyer, saying if the former president is arrested there will be blood on the streets. This whole thing is orchestrated and the whole country is being held to ransom by a person who simply did not want to abide by the constitution.Pinky, Caller
If we had the opportunity to defend our Constitution, then the time is now. We can't have a situation where we are being bullied by a person who all had to do was come and account for what he did while he was in power.Mpho, Caller
The former president was handed a 15-month jail term for not adhering to the Constitutional Court ruling, ordering him to comply with the state capture inquiry.
listen to the full interview below...
Source : screengrab
