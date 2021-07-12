Former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane passes away
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Ben Ngubane has passed away from Covid-19 complications.
Ngubane passed away in Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital at the age of 79.
He also served at different times as chairperson of the SABC and Eskom boards.
RIP Dr Ben Ngubane— Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) July 12, 2021
Former KZN Premier and Eskom Chairman passed away in Hospital at a Richards Bay this morning aged 79 pic.twitter.com/vBjM6QuAPI
Dr Ben Ngubane, 79, passed away at 1.40 am today after being admitted and treated at a Richards Bay hospital for Covid-19.— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) July 12, 2021
💔💔💔 the best Eskom Chairperson
#RIPdrNgubane lala kahle Somahashi.— Vusi Biyela | Prince of Nkandla 🤴🏾 (@VusBiyel) July 12, 2021
You are the last Eskom Board Chairman to stop loadshedding.
Dr Ben Ngubane you served our country selflessly. pic.twitter.com/pYPbqRHPSL
More from Local
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to improve your business in these changing times
On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite.Read More
We have arrested over 140 people for protests in KZN, Gauteng - SAPS
SAPS National Head of Communications Major-General Mathapelo Peters they are not ruling out bringing in the army yet.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,302 new cases and 151 deaths
The Health Department says 4,236,718 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep our economy running.Read More
Another 14 days of level 4 lockdown, restaurants to operate at 50 people maximum
President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.Read More
EXPLAINER: Another 14 days of adjusted Level 4 lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in other provinces.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA
In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attention.Read More