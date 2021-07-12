Former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane passes away





Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Ben Ngubane has passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Ngubane passed away in Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital at the age of 79.

He also served at different times as chairperson of the SABC and Eskom boards.

RIP Dr Ben Ngubane



Former KZN Premier and Eskom Chairman passed away in Hospital at a Richards Bay this morning aged 79 pic.twitter.com/vBjM6QuAPI — Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) July 12, 2021

Dr Ben Ngubane, 79, passed away at 1.40 am today after being admitted and treated at a Richards Bay hospital for Covid-19.



💔💔💔 the best Eskom Chairperson — Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) July 12, 2021

#RIPdrNgubane lala kahle Somahashi.

You are the last Eskom Board Chairman to stop loadshedding.

Dr Ben Ngubane you served our country selflessly. pic.twitter.com/pYPbqRHPSL — Vusi Biyela | Prince of Nkandla 🤴🏾 (@VusBiyel) July 12, 2021