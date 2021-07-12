Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay
Hospital stays can be long and once in a while fresh clothes and underwear are essential.
This mom posted on Facebook how her son offered to bring her fresh underwear and he went and got her most expensive pair.
The mom says she was left red-faced when she saw her 'sexy Brazilian cut knickers covered in lace' underwear when she opened the bag he brought.
