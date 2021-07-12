It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed peak of infections - Expert





President Cyril Ramaphosa last night addressed the nation about a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He extended the adjusted level 4 lockdown for 14 days.

He said restaurants could open and everything pretty much staying the same. Gyms and fitness centres can also open.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has more on this.

That graph has been really scary for a long time but it's starting to show some promising signs of turning over the past week. So, it's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed the peak of infections over the past week. The province is still reporting just over 10,000 cases on average per day, that is a decrease of 13% week on week. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR

While there is a glimmer of hope, we do need to understand that the case incidence rate is still incredibly high at 65 new cases by the 5,000 population per day, so the risk is still high and there is always a risk of a further outbreak of superspreader events. We do need to remain vigilant. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR

There is no surprise that President Ramaphosa has extended the adjusted Level 4 restriction for another two weeks, given that the rate of infections is still high and is increasing across all of the other provinces, notably the neighbouring provinces of Gauteng, even more so in the three big provinces of Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR

Listen below for more ...