Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism
President Cyril Ramaphosa in his national address on Sunday 11 July, announced the cabinet's decision to extended adjusted level 4 restrictions for another 14 days, with the ban of alcohol remaining in place until 25 July.
Ramaphosa emphasised that the restrictions were necessary to curb the third wave of infections in South Africa which have been caused by the Delta variant of Covid-19.
South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence( Sanca) spokesperson Thembekile Msane says the ban in alcohol has caused many to experience withdrawal symptoms. She went on to argue that there is no such thing as functional alcoholism.
We have seen people go through withdrawal symptoms because of the lockdown regulation and not being able to access alcohol. We see a lot of people experiencing shakes, having headaches, and becoming aggressive towards their loved ones. These are the reasons we want people to be educated and being aware of coping mechanisms and understanding people who are dealing with substance abuse.Thembekile Msane, Spokesperson - Sanca
If you can go a day or able to function without taking any substance then you should enquire with us to help you.Thembekile Msane, Spokesperson - Sanca
Substance affects parts of a person's brain that are responsible for your performance and decision-making hence why most young people who use substances especially the adolescent struggle in school.Thembekile Msane, Spokesperson - Sanca
RELATED: We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa
The president has also mentioned that the AU COVID-19 Champion and European Union have reached a historic agreement that will significantly improve the supply of vaccines to our country and our sister countries on the African continent.
Listen to the full interview below...
