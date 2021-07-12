Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away
Award-winning celebrity chef, cookbook author and TV personality Lesego Semenya has passed away at the age of 39.
Semenya who used the name LesDaChef tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.
His best selling book Dija was due for another print run.
It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n— Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021
He said he was getting better.— Jesus' Fave🙏🏽👑 (@lulushezi) July 12, 2021
He had just gotten the rights to republish his book.
He had just adopted another dog.
He said he had more things coming up this year.
I have never met Lesego but he felt like a big brother. I am literally weeping. My head is aching. https://t.co/tJEh8EhBcr
We’ve been robbed. I’M NOT OK.— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 12, 2021
💔💔 #RIPLesego #RIPSindi pic.twitter.com/StERytM2c4
Exactly! My husband is asking me why I'm crying, I'm saying I don't know this personally but he was just such a great chef to us on Twitter. He said the other day that he was getting better— Michelle (@totally_enhance) July 12, 2021
Source : @LesDaChef/Twitter
