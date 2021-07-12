'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'
The South African National Defence Force has confirmed that it had started preparing for soldier deployment to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal deal with riots.
Six people have been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in these provinces.
Mandy Wiener speaks to the director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute Isobel Frye about the extent to which poverty is fuelling the protests and looting.
What we have seen in the face of all of this is a sense of complete helplessness and it was devastating that the president made absolutely no response last night to people who fall out employment sector.Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute
Poverty is criminalised intentionally in this country. We cannot criminalise people who are hungry.Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute
Listen to the full interview below:
