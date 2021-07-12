Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
-
Business Leadership South Africa supports the deployment of the SANDF
-
Damage is estimated at R200 million and counting
At least six people have died while more than 200 others have been detained in public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, police confirmed on Monday.
Rioters are calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma.
The South African Police Service in a statement referred to the riots as “incidents of opportunistic criminality and violent protests”.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday confirmed that it had started preparing for soldier deployment to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The SANDF’s mandate is to keep police safe as they carry out their duties.
Not everyone is convinced that the rioters are supporters of Zuma, or that the unrest is ethnically driven, as suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The unrest is driven by hunger and desperation, according to Isobel Frye of the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
What are the costs and impact of looting under the “free Zuma” banner, asked Whitfield (scroll up to listen).
Looters are running amok. We support the deployment of the SANDF… These thugs need to be decisively dealt with…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Food distribution centres are under attack… 200 shopping centres have been looted. This affects the banking sector…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Damage is running at R200 million, and counting… Vaccinations… are being undermined… Another nail in our ailing economy’s coffin…Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
There is some concern from the market…Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
We need to solve inequality…Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
