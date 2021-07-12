Premier Makhura worried as civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng vaccination
The Gauteng government warns the riots happening in the country, have impacted service delivery in the province including vaccination sites in some areas, which has led them to be temporarily closed due to safety concerns for both the staff and the public.
Six people have so far been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
We have come to the conclusion that some of the vaccination sites should be closed purely because of the riots happening in the province. We want to ensure that the health workers are safe and also the community at large.Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson - Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Yesterday the situation was semi-under control but looking at the visuals today you can see the police are extremely under pressure.Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson - Gauteng Premier David Makhura
The South African National Defence Force has since been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assist law enforcement agencies amid violent protests.
We're hoping the deployment of the South African National Defence Force will help solve the situation but we really need leaders across the board to speak up at this point, this can not be a government issue.Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson - Gauteng Premier David Makhura
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday with regard to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://twitter.com/NqobileMadlala_/status/1414171297744031746
