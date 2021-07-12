Muslim Association of South Africa medics assist Covid-19 patients at home
Health workers are working under extreme pressure in hospitals as the country is dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus virus.
Today alone the health department has recorded 16,302 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,195,599.
Chairperson of the Muslim Association of South Africa Yaseen Teba explained how they have come up with innovative ways in supporting the burdened healthcare system and those infected with the deadly disease.
During the first and second wave, we tried to assist as many people as we could at home through the supply of oxygen, consulting doctors and medics to be on standby for consultations in order to manage the anxiety, panic, and uncertainty many patients who contracted the disease. We also wanted to alleviate the pressure in public and private facilities.Yaseen Teba, Chairperson - Muslim Association of South Africa
RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 16,302 new cases and 151 deaths
Teba says they intended to fill the gap where people can be stabilised and recover especially now that there is too much pressure in hospitals even though their facility can only accommodate 20 people at a time.
Our licence only allows us to cater to only 20 people, unfortunately. It was an existing facility that we converted to a COVID-19 facility and have been given the permission to cater to 20 patients at a time but we dealing with patients that are substitutes for primary care patients.Yaseen Teba, Chairperson - Muslim Association of South Africa
South Africans have been urged to adhere to safety measures geared at curbing further spread of the coronavirus.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8pm on government's response to riots
This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the last few daysRead More
Premier Makhura worried as civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng vaccination
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says some vaccination sites had to be closed due to protests around the province.Read More
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to give your business ad, technology fillip
On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite.Read More
Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism
South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as functional alcoholism.Read More
Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN
A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.Read More
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'
Mandy Wiener speaks to the director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute Isobel Frye about the ongoing looting.Read More
It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed peak of infections - Expert
CSIR senior researcher Dr Ridhwaan Suliman says we must be vigilant as there is always a risk of a further outbreak of superspreader events.Read More
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away
Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.Read More
SANDF to send soldiers to riot hotspots in KZN, Gauteng
The South African National Defence Force will be sending soldiers into the streets that have seen anarchy over the weekend after riots.Read More