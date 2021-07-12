Muslim Association of South Africa medics assist Covid-19 patients at home





Health workers are working under extreme pressure in hospitals as the country is dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus virus.

Today alone the health department has recorded 16,302 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,195,599.

Chairperson of the Muslim Association of South Africa Yaseen Teba explained how they have come up with innovative ways in supporting the burdened healthcare system and those infected with the deadly disease.

During the first and second wave, we tried to assist as many people as we could at home through the supply of oxygen, consulting doctors and medics to be on standby for consultations in order to manage the anxiety, panic, and uncertainty many patients who contracted the disease. We also wanted to alleviate the pressure in public and private facilities. Yaseen Teba, Chairperson - Muslim Association of South Africa

Teba says they intended to fill the gap where people can be stabilised and recover especially now that there is too much pressure in hospitals even though their facility can only accommodate 20 people at a time.

Our licence only allows us to cater to only 20 people, unfortunately. It was an existing facility that we converted to a COVID-19 facility and have been given the permission to cater to 20 patients at a time but we dealing with patients that are substitutes for primary care patients. Yaseen Teba, Chairperson - Muslim Association of South Africa

South Africans have been urged to adhere to safety measures geared at curbing further spread of the coronavirus.

