Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:40
Stats SA data on the average salary for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors
Today at 16:50
SANDF deployed in KZN and Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 17:20
EWN: Dali Mpofu argues Constitution rules supreme over ConCourt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:08
The cost and impact of looting under the free Zuma banner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:12
Audio Clips: CART ARY1 - Zuma on constitution in 2009 - 1'32'' ; CART ARY2 - Road Freight Association - 1'17; CART ARY3 - Coffee shop owner on looting - 1'13; CART ARY4 - Capitec on closing ATMS - 0'26
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Belonging: The Secret Code of Elite Teams by Owen Eastwood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Owen Eastwood - Performance Coach and Author of Belonging at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Maseko - Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My Country at ...
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Premier Makhura worried civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng Covid-19 vaccination Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says some vaccination sites had to be closed due to protests around the province. 12 July 2021 4:41 PM
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to give your business ad, technology fillip On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite. 12 July 2021 4:36 PM
Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as func... 12 July 2021 3:38 PM
View all Local
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
12 July 2021 3:28 PM
by Eyewitness News
A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday with regards to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.

The riots initially started as protests by some calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday and spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

Six people have so far been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The riots have resulted in the looting of stores in Soweto, Randburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and the Vaal, with running battles between police and protestors around Gauteng.

The army has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while police reinforcements have been called up.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN




More from Local

Premier Makhura worried civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng Covid-19 vaccination

12 July 2021 4:41 PM

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says some vaccination sites had to be closed due to protests around the province.

Nedbank Business Ignite is back to give your business ad, technology fillip

12 July 2021 4:36 PM

On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite.

Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism

12 July 2021 3:38 PM

South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as functional alcoholism.

'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'

12 July 2021 2:47 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to the director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute Isobel Frye about the ongoing looting.

It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed peak of infections - Expert

12 July 2021 2

12 July 2021 2:11 PM

CSIR senior researcher Dr Ridhwaan Suliman says we must be vigilant as there is always a risk of a further outbreak of superspreader events.

Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away

12 July 2021 2:08 PM

Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.

SANDF to send soldiers to riot hotspots in KZN, Gauteng

12 July 2021 12:41 PM

The South African National Defence Force will be sending soldiers into the streets that have seen anarchy over the weekend after riots.

Journalists are to blame for the mayhem happening in the country - Caller

12 July 2021 11:05 AM

Violence, vandalism, and looting of shops continue in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng by people believed to be former president Jacob Zuma's supporters.

Former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane passes away

12 July 2021 9:33 AM

Ngubane passed away in Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital at the age of 79.

We have arrested over 140 people for protests in KZN, Gauteng - SAPS

12 July 2021 8:11 AM

SAPS National Head of Communications Major-General Mathapelo Peters they are not ruling out bringing in the army yet.

