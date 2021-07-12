Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday with regards to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.

The riots initially started as protests by some calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday and spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

Six people have so far been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The riots have resulted in the looting of stores in Soweto, Randburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and the Vaal, with running battles between police and protestors around Gauteng.

The army has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while police reinforcements have been called up.

