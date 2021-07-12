Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday with regards to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.
The riots initially started as protests by some calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday and spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.
Six people have so far been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The riots have resulted in the looting of stores in Soweto, Randburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and the Vaal, with running battles between police and protestors around Gauteng.
The army has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while police reinforcements have been called up.
BREAKING NEWS: President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight regarding the chaos across the country. #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/thrB7hLpKw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN
More from Local
Premier Makhura worried civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng Covid-19 vaccination
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says some vaccination sites had to be closed due to protests around the province.Read More
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to give your business ad, technology fillip
On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite.Read More
Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism
South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as functional alcoholism.Read More
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'
Mandy Wiener speaks to the director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute Isobel Frye about the ongoing looting.Read More
It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed peak of infections - Expert
CSIR senior researcher Dr Ridhwaan Suliman says we must be vigilant as there is always a risk of a further outbreak of superspreader events.Read More
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away
Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.Read More
SANDF to send soldiers to riot hotspots in KZN, Gauteng
The South African National Defence Force will be sending soldiers into the streets that have seen anarchy over the weekend after riots.Read More
Journalists are to blame for the mayhem happening in the country - Caller
Violence, vandalism, and looting of shops continue in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng by people believed to be former president Jacob Zuma's supporters.Read More
Former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane passes away
Ngubane passed away in Melomed Richards Bay Private Hospital at the age of 79.Read More