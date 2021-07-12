Streaming issues? Report here
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

The Springboks are scheduled to play the British and Irish Lions on Saturday 24 July, Saturday 31 July, and Saturday 7 August.

The next game, however, is South Africa A versus the Lions this coming Wednesday at 8: 00 PM.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Toby Shapshak (Publisher at Stuff magazine) how to watch the rugby without a DStv dish (scroll up to listen).

I’ve been using the DStv app often… A very good picture… Showmax Pro will let you stream the Tokyo Olympics live…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

What I like about the decoder is that you can rewind! … I think the picture quality is better via satellite…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)




