How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
The Springboks are scheduled to play the British and Irish Lions on Saturday 24 July, Saturday 31 July, and Saturday 7 August.
The next game, however, is South Africa A versus the Lions this coming Wednesday at 8: 00 PM.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Toby Shapshak (Publisher at Stuff magazine) how to watch the rugby without a DStv dish (scroll up to listen).
I’ve been using the DStv app often… A very good picture… Showmax Pro will let you stream the Tokyo Olympics live…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
What I like about the decoder is that you can rewind! … I think the picture quality is better via satellite…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to give your business ad, technology fillip
On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.Read More
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'
News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.Read More
More from Sport
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals
Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelchair final where they lost in straight sets. | @deejaymanalengRead More
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots
The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.Read More
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus.Read More
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach
Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with former coach Stuart Baxter.Read More
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final
Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.Read More
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the game.Read More
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.Read More