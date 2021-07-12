Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'
The rand fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in about two months on Monday.
At 2:50 PM it was trading at R14.39 to the dollar.
The currency was weighed down by violence in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, related to the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.
The rand is still one of the best-performing emerging market currencies so far this year.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB (scroll up to listen).
The effect of the unrest is not easily quantifiable…Verushka Singh-Naidoo, fixed income and currency strategist - RMB
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
