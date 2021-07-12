How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
Foreign investors are squirming over riots and security concerns in South Africa.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).
… The inability of the police to handle the situation… The much bigger issue… is perceptions of impunity… Have we opened a Pandora’s Box? … Are you able to rely on the State? …Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Clearly, the State is reluctant [to use force] …Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Inequality… is a catalytic factor…Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
