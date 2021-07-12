WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8pm on government's response to riots
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa on the government's response to riots at 8pm.
The riots have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with criminals looting shopping centres and burning infrastructure.
702 will carry the address live
