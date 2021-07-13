ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
Momentum: The important role of EB as part of your EVP to create an enabling culture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dumo Mbethe Designation, CEO of Momentum Corporate.
Today at 12:45
DETAWU condemns the burning of trucks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vusi Ntshangase, DETAWU General Secretary.
Today at 12:52
Civil unrest affects the funeral parlours.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:56
Cold weather expected this entire week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:09
Mark Barnes: It would take less than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Nick Binedell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - Fund Manager at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'What is the difference between the looters and those corrupt in government?' Listeners weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and the riots that have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Nat... 13 July 2021 10:35 AM
Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted Bongani Bingwa speaks to station manager Takalane Nemangowe about what happened in the early hours of the morning. 13 July 2021 10:17 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Local
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, th... 12 July 2021 9:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days 12 July 2021 8:11 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelcha... 12 July 2021 9:46 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM
by Ziyanda Stuurman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
South African Police Service
Police Intelligence
South African National Defence Force
Riots

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

OPINION

Nothing about the protests, the looting and the violence we’re currently seeing is new.

Decades of crushing inequality, poverty, hunger and unemployment – that have all worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown periods – seem to be coming to a head right before our eyes. The police have been slow, to the point of lethargy, in their response to this weekend’s protests, riots and violence, and now the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed under Section 201 of the Constitution and Sections 18 and 19 of the Defence Act.

As explained by Darren Olivier, the Director at the African Defence Review, this means that the SANDF soldiers have been deployed in co-operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS), meaning that they are likely to be involved in patrols and roadblocks so that SAPS officers are freed up to attend to anti-riot operations. This is the correct approach to the deployment given that Olivier asserts that, for the most part, the SANDF lacks anti-riot gear and training.

It has been disconcerting to see social media abuzz with videos – many of them old, unverified, not from South Africa and/or decontextualized – which have fanned the flames of violence. This has made it even harder to separate the facts from fantastical fiction, and worse yet, from messages calling for violence in support of former President Jacob Zuma, or vigilantes declaring that they are willing to take up arms to protect their businesses, property and homes.

Unfortunately, none of what we’re seeing is surprising given that so many South Africans are desperate, unemployed and hungry, and the extension of level 4 lockdown by another 14 days – with no mention of the re-introduction of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants – means that they will struggle for longer with no help from government.

We’ve known for years that our high unemployment rates are a significant contributing factor to the high levels of crime and violence in the country, so the moment we had to shut down large parts of the economy and told millions of people to stay at home in order to mount an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we also should have known that without significant spending on emergency and relief measures for the poorest and the hardest hit by the economic slowdown and lockdowns, something akin to what we’re seeing today would happen. This doesn’t mean that this was inevitable; it means that the right spark was enough to catalyse widespread unrest.

I wouldn’t describe Zuma as the right spark, but the political moment that we are in made him exactly that. It would serve us well not to think of his imprisonment and the days leading up to it as the cause of the current chaos. Instead, I think we should recognise the Zuma years as an enormous contributing factor to the situation we find ourselves in.

The protests should be understood as a result of a decade of lost economic growth, increasing inequality, more than a decade of failed service delivery and the erosion of our law enforcement agencies due to political interference. That the pandemic has thrown all of these issues into sharp focus, this is a reminder to us that none of South Africa’s problems are new.

I also think it would serve us well to understand that many of the underlying issues that led to Zuma’s imprisonment are due to one, singular factor: the destructive, never-ending factionalism within the African National Congress (ANC) that consumes so much of our public life. The fact that the ANC never held Zuma accountable for his actions through successive years of state capture brought us to this point. The fact that a political crisis of the party’s own doing saw their former party president – and a former state president – found in contempt of court for refusing to appear before a commission of inquiry that he himself established, brought us to this point. The fact that the SAPS’s crime intelligence infrastructure was captured by Zuma acolytes like Richard Mdluli, who protected the former president and hounded his opponents, is what brought us to this point.

It is bitter irony then that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would be relying on the SAPS’s Crime Intelligence in the government’s response to the chaos of the last 72 hours. Much of the country’s law enforcement is still struggling to recover from the years of state capture, as journalist and author Caryn Dolley recently detailed.

If we had a thriving and growing economy, the violence might not have been as severe as we have seen in a matter of a few short days. If we had a governing party that didn’t settle its political scores in courts after years of shielding corrupt and unscrupulous politicians, it could have been much more difficult for Zuma and his cronies to incite much of this violence in support of him. If we had a police service with a functional crime intelligence unit that could have acted far more pro-actively to prevent this violence, we might not have had to watch Ramaphosa announce the deployment of the military into Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to assist the police in their work.

We are where we are today because maladministration, corruption and the state’s inability to provide for the poor were dramatically worsened by a deteriorating economy and rising levels of hunger. Yes, there is likely a criminal element to the looting and violence – particularly in terms of the businesses and shopping malls that have been targeted in multiple acts of arson – but the truth is that those criminal elements are taking advantage of the anger of ordinary people who have very little left to lose. While all of this may have started as a protest in support of Zuma, the grievances lie far deeper than just a desire to see Zuma set free.

If we don’t recognise just how much of this violence has deep, complicated roots in multiple social and political issues in our society, we might find ourselves sending out the police and military more often and against more people.

None of our problems are new; they have been more than a decade in the making.

Ziyanda Stuurman is a Masters graduate in Conflict, Security and Development from Sussex University, the author of the book, Can We Be Safe? The future of policing in South Africa, and is a regular commentator on policing policy and security analysis. You can follow them on Twitter on @ZiyandaS_._

You can purchase the book here: Exclusive Books website (R287): https://tinyurl.com/hkajnm68 Takealot (R245): https://tinyurl.com/55wjp39m Loot (R210): https://tinyurl.com/55ake2av


This article first appeared on EWN : ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm




13 July 2021 8:56 AM
by Ziyanda Stuurman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
South African Police Service
Police Intelligence
South African National Defence Force
Riots

More from Opinion

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use

7 July 2021 7:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?

5 July 2021 4:21 PM

Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt

1 July 2021 8:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'What is the difference between the looters and those corrupt in government?'

13 July 2021 10:35 AM

Listeners weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and the riots that have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted

13 July 2021 10:17 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to station manager Takalane Nemangowe about what happened in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral

13 July 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa: It is very risky, I hope they will send a disciplined army unit

13 July 2021 7:58 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the deployment of the SANDF to help police restore peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,182 new cases and 220 deaths

13 July 2021 6:42 AM

The Health Department says 4,236,718 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa

12 July 2021 9:30 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives – have done nothing wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots

12 July 2021 8:11 PM

This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim Association of South Africa medics assist Covid-19 patients at home

12 July 2021 5:02 PM

Chairperson of the Muslim Association of South Africa Yaseen Teba says they can only assist 20 patients at a time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Makhura worried as civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng vaccination

12 July 2021 4:58 PM

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says some vaccination sites had to be closed due to protests around the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism

12 July 2021 3:38 PM

South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as functional alcoholism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa

12 July 2021 9:30 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives – have done nothing wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots

12 July 2021 8:11 PM

This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule

9 July 2021 6:23 PM

According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort once you have exhausted everything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst

9 July 2021 1:24 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application'

9 July 2021 1:01 PM

Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is an opportunity for Ramaphosa to do a mini cabinet reshuffle'

9 July 2021 8:14 AM

Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance William Gumede talks about the current state of the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'

8 July 2021 7:02 PM

News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink

8 July 2021 1:26 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody

8 July 2021 6:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted

Local

Bantu Holomisa: It is very risky, I hope they will send a disciplined army unit

Local

WATCH: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Premier Makhura on ongoing riots in Gauteng

13 July 2021 12:04 PM

Double whammy for alcohol traders who've also suffered from looting

13 July 2021 11:46 AM

Calls for state of emergency to be declared as looting continues in parts of SA

13 July 2021 11:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA