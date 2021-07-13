Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,182 new cases and 220 deaths

13 July 2021 6:42 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
infections
#Covid19
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 4,236,718 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The Health Department says it has recorded 11,182 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,206,781.

Gauteng province has recorded 5,614 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

220 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 64,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 16,302 new cases and 151 deaths

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,943,513 representing a recovery rate of 88,1%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 4,236,718 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




