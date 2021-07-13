Bantu Holomisa: It is very risky, I hope they will send a disciplined army unit





The South African Police Service says 489 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng riots.

Riots have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with criminals looting shopping centres and burning infrastructure.

The Saps says three people have died in KwaZulu-Natal and six in Gauteng as a result of the protests.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, confirming the deployment of the SANDF to support the police in managing public violence in these provinces.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to United Democratic Front (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa about the deployment of the army.

President Ramaphosa is empowered in terms of the law the deploy the SANDF in support of the police which means the command element will be led by the police. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Normally the army provides protection to the police not to engage with civilians but in that instance, you need a disciplined force because other people are angry because of the arrest of the former President. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

If the other side shoots at the army, then the soldiers are not trained to fold their arms so that's where you will need a balancing act. It is very risky and I hope they will send a disciplined unit. Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Listen to the full interview below: