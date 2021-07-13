WATCH: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Looting is continuing in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as police try to contain the situation.

Videos and pictures have been circulating of the looting spree and some have made people chuckle in disbelief.

Looter gets looted.

No honor among thieves 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Nd0SpD5ht — Louis Snyman (@LouisCSnyman) July 12, 2021

When you thought you’ve seen it all then boom - A whole Debonairs scooter

I give up#Looting #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/Ynd4PkNnMb — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐮 🇿🇦 (@Pickles_20k) July 12, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral: