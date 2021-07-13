WATCH: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral
Looting is continuing in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as police try to contain the situation.
Videos and pictures have been circulating of the looting spree and some have made people chuckle in disbelief.
When looting gives you a headache🤣👇— Jobz MaSpaan (@JobGuySA) July 12, 2021
| #ShutdownSA | #looting | Resign | Menlyn | Mamelodi | #JuliusMalema | SANDF | pic.twitter.com/M8ol8ZYKj0
Looter gets looted.— Louis Snyman (@LouisCSnyman) July 12, 2021
No honor among thieves 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Nd0SpD5ht
This Man Drove Off In A Mercedes 😳— Pilot_21 (@Sbo_21) July 12, 2021
Level 5 #ShutdownSA #StateofEmergency SANDF #looting pic.twitter.com/5Axc48QtJi
I don’t think they know, don’t tell them. #looting #ShutdownSA #Looters pic.twitter.com/zV07amaUNA— 100%Mac 🍟🍔🥤 (@macdonaldmtilen) July 12, 2021
When you thought you’ve seen it all then boom - A whole Debonairs scooter— 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐮 🇿🇦 (@Pickles_20k) July 12, 2021
I give up#Looting #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/Ynd4PkNnMb
