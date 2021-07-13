Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted

Today at 12:41 Momentum: The important role of EB as part of your EVP to create an enabling culture. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dumo Mbethe Designation, CEO of Momentum Corporate.

125 125

Today at 12:45 DETAWU condemns the burning of trucks. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Vusi Ntshangase, DETAWU General Secretary.

125 125

Today at 12:52 Civil unrest affects the funeral parlours. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

125 125

Today at 12:56 Cold weather expected this entire week. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 18:09 Mark Barnes: It would take less than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 [PITCHED] Nick Binedell The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125