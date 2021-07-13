Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted
Alexandra community radio station Alex FM has been looted.
The station that has been on air for 27 years is now off air.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, station manager Takalane Nemangowe says no one was hurt when the incident happened.
We are devastated, we woke up to the news that our radio station, a community radio station that is the voice of the voiceless, the only platform for the people of Alexandra has been cleaned out. We don't have a radio station now.Takalane Nemangowe, Station manager - Alex FM
It happened in the early hours of the morning, at the time when it happened there were no police in the vicinity and even now there is no police presence.Takalane Nemangowe, Station manager - Alex FM
We have lost equipment that is estimated to be worth R5-million. They took everything, all broadcasting equipment. We just have a building.Takalane Nemangowe, Station manager - Alex FM
@AlexFMRadio891 studios has been looted, they took every pieced equipment @SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @CNN #looting #ShutdownSA @Powerfm987 @Radio702 @motswedingfm @BMHSandton @SANDF @GautengANC @CityofJoburgZA @EFFSouthAfrica @HermanMashaba @Julius_S_Malema @ParliamentofRSA pic.twitter.com/E7SpEksvQD— Tshepo dot.9 Mosima (@tmosima4) July 13, 2021
Alex FM closes. #unrest #looting pic.twitter.com/WTDJvRHG8o— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 13, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
