'What is the difference between the looters and those corrupt in government?'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday addressed the nation on the riots which have been happening in Kwa Zulu- Natal and Gauteng calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison.
Lives and millions of rand have been lost due to the protests which have led to the damaging of shopping centres and small businesses to name a few.
Ramaphosa mentioned in his address that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to assist the police, warning of dire consequences for those who plan to disrupt the country even further.
I am scared and feeling the consequences of everything that has happened in these past few days. I guess this is what happens when you live in a lawless country.Tebello, Caller
I find it pointless to fight people on the ground when you have not even addressed the root of the problem first.Tebogo, Caller
RELATED: Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted
Some listeners agreed with Clement Manyathela's suspicions that there may be state security agencies who are behind these riots. They went on to question why the minister of police has not acted or said anything since the beginning of these protests.
I am so concerned that I started projecting what this country will look like in the future. It made me wonder what are we teaching young kids? That things will work out in the country if we act unruly?Raymond, Caller
Ramaphosa should not give any amnesty to anyone because he would have lost. We can not be held to ransom by a man who stole from the country to feed his children.King, Caller
What people do not understand is, what is happening now is not because of poor people but it's more of an attitude thing. When I see my neighbour with a 6-inch television which he took from the shopping centre and the police present is not reacting then I too will go to the shops to see what I can also get.Mpho, Caller
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed 26 people have been killed due to the riots in that province.
Listen to the full interview...
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
