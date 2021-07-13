I do believe this is properly organised, properly orchestrated - Minister Dlodlo
Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo says the brazen looting taking in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is properly orchestrated.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Dlodlo says when the Constitution Court gave its ruling, they knew something will happen.
The country's intelligence has been criticised for being caught off guard by these latest looting sprees.
Meanwhile, police have arrested 757 people in connection with the unprecedented looting.
I do believe this is properly organised and properly orchestrated. But as you would know having followed such around the world, even if something is organised whether it is organised from a criminal perspective, a political perspective or a socio-economic perspective for that matter, there are other forces that take over.Ayanda Dlodlo, State Security Minister
The security forces have been at it since things started to show that we might be going into an untenable situation.Ayanda Dlodlo, State Security Minister
Listen to the full interview below:
