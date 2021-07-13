19 people killed in looting & violence in Gauteng, Makhura confirms
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has confirmed that 19 people had been killed in rolling violence and looting in the province.
That included 10 people who were killed in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands.
Speaking to the SABC earlier on Tuesday, Makhura explained the circumstances: “Ten people in this mall out of a stampede that took place have passed on. The people who lost their lives are family members who were out there and some of them joined in the lootings.”
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it was concerned and dismayed at the violence gripping parts of the country.
WATCH: Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal is 26 - Premier Sihle Zikalala on riots
The chamber said that it supported any form of peaceful protests in line with the current COVID-19 regulations but could not support criminality and looting that hurt not only its members, but society as a whole.
It has appealed to the authorities to take any constitutionally mandated action to restore order.
The chamber expected the loss in trade to be substantial, especially for the township economy.
The chamber's president, Shawn Theunissen said: “We are facing an already trying time in business and as a nation. Jobs are at stake and the ongoing violence will only lead to more businesses shutting down and increased job losses As the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we appeal to those engaged with violence to cease and those acting against it to do so in the bounds of the law.”
WATCH: Riots and looting in Alex
This article first appeared on EWN : 19 people killed in looting & violence in Gauteng, Makhura confirms
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
