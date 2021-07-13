Operations are at a standstill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots - Santaco
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has stated that the taxi industry at large will not take part in the looting and vandalism that is currently sweeping across certain parts of the country.
Riots have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with criminals looting shopping centres and burning infrastructure in what is suspected to linked to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.
We strongly condemn the activities we have seen happening on the news and we call upon the public to report back to us if they see any of the taxi operators taking part in these ongoing, thuggery activities urgently.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - South African National Taxi Council
Our industry has suffered especially in KwaZulu-Natal where we were forced to stop all operations.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - South African National Taxi Council
Molelekwa says the industry has lost more than R15-million in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots happening in the province. He added that the actions of those who are responsible for looting have a huge consequence on the taxi industry.
There is a need for law enforcement to intervene.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - South African National Taxi Council
Minister of the Police Bheki Cele said 757 people have been arrested in the violence plaguing Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and said looting hotspots were under surveillance.
