Brrr ... Gauteng going to be icy tomorrow morning
It is getting colder in Gauteng. South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen has more.
The cold front has moved through the country. In Gauteng, we're seeing quite a drop in temperatures today. However, we need to warn people that tomorrow morning it is going to be cold.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Johannesburg is actually seeing a minimum temperature below freezing. We're gonna expect minus two in Johannesburg. tomorrow and a maximum temperature of around three degrees.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
The only good news is that we'll start seeing gradual warming from Thursday and Friday into the weekend. Tomorrow morning it's gonna be icy in Gauteng.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
