Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest. 17 July 2021 1:08 PM
Three tips on driving during protests Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots. 17 July 2021 11:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a c... 15 July 2021 11:20 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold th... 16 July 2021 10:33 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM
by Bheki Mngomezulu
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Violence
Riots
ethnicity
ethnic mobilisation

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

OPINION

Recent and ongoing developments in the country following the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma have created pandemonium and tested the capability of various government institutions and their leaders. In a way, this state of affairs did not come as a surprise. Even before the Constitutional Court delivered its emotional judgment through Justice Sisi Khampepe, some people had already made it clear that should Zuma be arrested, the country would descend into chaos. Sadly, this warning was ignored by the political leadership and other government institutions – including the judiciary that is said to be an impartial institution saddled with the responsibility to deal with issues in an impartial and fair manner devoid of any prejudice.

The Constitutional Court opted to go for the harshest of the three sentences admissible in law. They decided to send Zuma to jail as opposed to giving him a suspended sentence or imposing a fine. Indeed, as was expected, this judgment was followed by heightened emotions. Scores of people from across the country's political and ethnic divides, as well as societal organisations, descended on Nkandla. This continued until Wednesday, 7 July 2021, which was the deadline for the police to arrest Zuma after he had failed to hand himself to the police by Sunday, 4 July 2021.

Once Zuma was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, the scene was set for the real showdown. Those who had promised to go on a rampage did exactly that.

The arrest of Carl Niehaus, one of Zuma’s staunch supporters, demonstrated lack of leadership and failure to read the political mood in the country. The fact that he was arrested for allegedly contravening the level 4 lockdown regulations added fuel to the fire.

Part of the reason was that a few days earlier, the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader, Julius Malema, led his people to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's offices to put pressure on them to approve more COVID-19 vaccines. After that, he proceeded to the border between South Africa and eSwatini to show solidarity to the struggling people of eSwatini. Both instances happened when the country was under Level 4 of the lockdown. Interestingly, nothing was done to him or any of his followers. When Niehaus was arrested, people raised eyebrows, with some complaining about selective application of the law.

The focus of this piece is on the negligent manner in which the mayhem which has engulfed the country has been handled and the careless manner in which it has been interpreted by some. There is an unsophisticated analysis which reduces these developments to “ethnic mobilisation” and “tribalism”. To be honest, anyone who holds this view is either naïve or unpatriotic. Such insinuation assumes that the country’s leadership should not worry because this is only ‘a Zulu matter’ that will die a natural death. This is a dangerous approach which ignores the reality.

Firstly, it is true that former President Zuma is a Zulu. It is also true that his home is geographically located at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. But Zuma was the President of the ANC and the President of the country. As such, his support base is not solely confined to KwaZulu-Natal as a province nor to the Zulu ethnic group as some allege. Even at Nkandla, not all the people who converged there were Zulus as some assume. The unrest that has engulfed the country transcends the Zulu identity that some are erroneously popularising. Provinces like the North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng have not been spared, albeit in different magnitude. In a nutshell, the ethnic narrative cannot be sustained.

But what is of serious concern is the manner in which President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the President of the country, has repeatedly reduced such a serious issue to “ethnic mobilisation”. When he addressed the nation on Sunday, 11 July 2021, he made this statement in public. Some thought that he had made a mistake like any other human being and looked forward to his apology. However, to their surprise, he repeated this statement on Monday, 12 July 2021, when he addressed the nation specifically on the current developments that are under way in different parts of the country. This fuelled emotions, not just in the social media, but across the country in general and across KZN in particular. Even celebrities like Amanda Black expressed their discomfort about such a statement that many saw to be divisive.

Now, what are the likely implications of this “ethnic mobilisation” narrative? I will highlight a few things. Firstly, those who were old enough in the early 1990s and witnessed what happened, or those who were young but have bothered to read about this history, should be worried. Ethnic violence – both real and imagined – resulted in the loss of many lives.

Once you invoke ethnic politics, you are playing with fire. In the history of South Africa, ethnic politics revive bad memories. It is surprising that even the President could be so careless to make such a statement more than once. Not surprisingly, there are some who have joined this bandwagon and even added “tribalism”.

Across Africa, the popularisation of ethnicity has resulted in the deaths of scores of people. Countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria and many others have sad memories about this. It would be a shame if South Africa degenerated into an ethnic war due to people who sustain the “ethnic mobilisation” narrative in such a serious matter. Ethnicity is a timebomb. All that is needed is for one to pull the pin; then destruction happens.

What the country needs right now is political dexterity, visionary leadership by the judiciary and patriotism by everyone. Anything short of that will not help us. Deploying the army to quell the situation will address the symptom but not the real problem. The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire. Failure to do so might trigger a racial war too.

Bheki R Mngomezulu is a professor of political science & deputy dean of research at the University of the Western Cape.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country




15 July 2021 6:17 PM
by Bheki Mngomezulu
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Violence
Riots
ethnicity
ethnic mobilisation

More from Opinion

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use

7 July 2021 7:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?

5 July 2021 4:21 PM

Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison

16 July 2021 3:39 PM

The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree

15 July 2021 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa

12 July 2021 9:30 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives – have done nothing wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots

12 July 2021 8:11 PM

This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule

9 July 2021 6:23 PM

According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort once you have exhausted everything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst

9 July 2021 1:24 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke

15 July 2021 11:20 AM

The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a country that we want to have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras

15 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A million reasons to help keep girls in school

13 July 2021 10:52 AM

For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away

12 July 2021 2:08 PM

Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay

12 July 2021 10:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children

9 July 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared

Local

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

Africa

Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

17 July 2021 6:24 PM

Biden says social media misinformation on COVID 'killing people'

17 July 2021 5:24 PM

Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

17 July 2021 5:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA