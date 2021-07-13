Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - Fund Manager at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
Vaccination bus visits people unable to travel to sites BreadCrumbs founder Leigh Crumble says they started this initiative in an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce... 13 July 2021 4:59 PM
Operations are at a standstill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots - Santaco South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa says they strongly condemn the ongoing looting in Gauteng and K... 13 July 2021 2:25 PM
View all Local
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, th... 12 July 2021 9:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days 12 July 2021 8:11 PM
View all Politics
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelcha... 12 July 2021 9:46 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Vaccination bus visits people unable to travel to sites

13 July 2021 4:59 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID vaccination protest
#KZNshutdown
#GautengShutdown

BreadCrumbs founder Leigh Crumble says they started this initiative in an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce hesitancy.

As looting and vandalism continue in the country, vaccination sites have been forced to temporarily close in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes after violent protests and widespread looting have been displayed in the past few days, following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma who was recently imprisoned to 15 months for contempt of court.

Founder of BreadCrumbs, Leigh Crumble, says through their research they came to the decision that they wanted to encourage people to get vaccinated, by offering transportation from the person's place of work to the vaccination site which in their case is Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

We started this small initiative a month ago on the basis of my firm being positive about driving action to language specifically when looking at how we can encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce hesitancy.

Leigh Crumble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

RELATED: Premier Makhura worried as civil unrests deal blow to Gauteng vaccination

Crumble says even though they are currently operating in district B which includes places like Randburg and Ferndale to name a few, they plan to expand to other parts of Gauteng.

We started with a small group sort of grass root level with vaccine buses to get people to the vaccine sites and back to their workplaces.

Leigh Crumble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

Police have confirmed more than 200 have been arrested for the public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Listen to the full interview below...




13 July 2021 4:59 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID vaccination protest
#KZNshutdown
#GautengShutdown

More from Local

Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare

13 July 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Operations are at a standstill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots - Santaco

13 July 2021 2:25 PM

South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa says they strongly condemn the ongoing looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu- Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brrr ... Gauteng going to be icy tomorrow morning

13 July 2021 2:03 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says we will see gradual warming from Thursday and Friday into the weekend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

19 people killed in looting & violence in Gauteng, Makhura confirms

13 July 2021 1:46 PM

The figure included 10 people who were killed in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I do believe this is properly organised, properly orchestrated - Minister Dlodlo

13 July 2021 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo about intelligence on the brazen looting gripping Gauteng and KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What is the difference between the looters and those corrupt in government?'

13 July 2021 10:35 AM

Listeners weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and the riots that have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted

13 July 2021 10:17 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to station manager Takalane Nemangowe about what happened in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral

13 July 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa: It is very risky, I hope they will send a disciplined army unit

13 July 2021 7:58 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the deployment of the SANDF to help police restore peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I do believe this is properly organised, properly orchestrated - Minister Dlodlo

Local

Brrr ... Gauteng going to be icy tomorrow morning

Local

Operations are at a standstill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots - Santaco

Local

EWN Highlights

Makhura confident that with SANDF backing, law enforcement will nab riot leaders

13 July 2021 7:14 PM

Makhura: SA’s township economy to be hardest hit by looting, violence

13 July 2021 6:33 PM

DA leader to lay criminal complaint against Malema, Zuma duo for urging violence

13 July 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA