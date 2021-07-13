Vaccination bus visits people unable to travel to sites





As looting and vandalism continue in the country, vaccination sites have been forced to temporarily close in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes after violent protests and widespread looting have been displayed in the past few days, following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma who was recently imprisoned to 15 months for contempt of court.

Founder of BreadCrumbs, Leigh Crumble, says through their research they came to the decision that they wanted to encourage people to get vaccinated, by offering transportation from the person's place of work to the vaccination site which in their case is Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

We started this small initiative a month ago on the basis of my firm being positive about driving action to language specifically when looking at how we can encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce hesitancy. Leigh Crumble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

Crumble says even though they are currently operating in district B which includes places like Randburg and Ferndale to name a few, they plan to expand to other parts of Gauteng.

We started with a small group sort of grass root level with vaccine buses to get people to the vaccine sites and back to their workplaces. Leigh Crumble, Founder - BreadCrumbs

Police have confirmed more than 200 have been arrested for the public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

