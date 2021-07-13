Streaming issues? Report here
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Richard Branson
Andy Rice
Virgin Group
Virgin Galactic
space travel
branding
Branston Pickle
VSS Unity
Virgin

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.
Image: Screengrab from Virgin Galactic video on YouTube, Richard Branson floats in zero gravity on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, 12 July 2021

UK billionaire Richard Branson made it into space aboard Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity on Sunday, beating fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to the punch.

"This is a dream turned reality" he declared on Twitter after landing safely back on Planet Earth.

Amid the glory however, a well-loved pickle brand in his home country took a bit of a side swipe at Branson's achievement.

Branston Pickle uses the hashtag #BranstonNotBranson to distinguish itself from the Virgin Group entrepreneur.

In an online ad billed as a public service announcement Branston proclaimed:

"For years now every time a certain ginger billionaire does something bonkers we, an innocent pickle, bear the brunt of the abuse online."

"We don't want to go to space. We want to stay here on earth, where the sandwiches are", ends the ad.

Branston Pickle's online ad in response to Richard Branson's space flight, on Twitter @BranstonUK

It's a lovely, humorous response to the Richard Branson publicity machine comments branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Not any old pickle will do when enjoying a traditional ploughman's lunch, he says.

Everybody knows that the pickle that should be there is a Branston pickle! Branston Pickles is a long-established brand, in fact it's celebrating its centenary next year.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's ad critiques on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump




