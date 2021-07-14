COVID-19: South Africa records 12,537 new cases and 633 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 12,537 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,219,316.
Gauteng province has recorded 6,316 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
633 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 65,142 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 11,182 new cases and 220 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,961,448 representing a recovery rate of 88,4%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 4,535,222 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
