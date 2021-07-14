Fidelity Service Group air patrols monitoring situation around malls
Security companies are on high alert as riots and looting continue around shopping malls across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The CEO of Business Leadership South Africa has said that it is estimated that more than 200 shopping malls have been looted by Monday afternoon and the loss is estimated at R2 billion.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann about the malls they look after.
All the major malls we are protecting and guarding them and we have our air patrols and choppers flying over them. I think we should have seen this when it started at the toll roads at the MooiRivier where it started. No, I don't think intelligence is where it should have been.Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Services Group
We have some people who got hurt, we have lost a few people. The night hasn't been that busy but we cannot predict what next but the guys are all on alert.Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Services Group
Scenario planner based at GIBS Business School Marius Oosthuizen says there are many different motives for these uprisings.
As a society, we should have known that the clock is ticking and it's getting close to midnight.Marius Oosthuizen, Scenario planner - GIBS Business School
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
