Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM





Alexandra community radio station, Alex FM, was ransacked on Tuesday morning and equipment estimated to be worth R5-million looted.

In the spirit of walking the talk, Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Cryws-Williams has challenged the broadcasting industry to help rebuild the station.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Cryws-Williams says the destruction to community radio is disturbing.

I just wanted to reach out and see if we could help. First of all, we can leverage our technical and engineering skills to try and help them re-establish their studios and we are busy looking at what equipment we can donate to them. Geraint Cryws-Williams, Chairman - Primedia Broadcasting

In a more tangible form, I want to donate R50,000 to Alex FM to help them get back up again. Geraint Cryws-Williams, Chairman - Primedia Broadcasting

Listen to the full interview below: