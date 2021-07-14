Streaming issues? Report here
Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM

14 July 2021 9:34 AM
by Zanele Zama
Alex fm looted

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Cryws-Williams about rebuilding Alex FM.

Alexandra community radio station, Alex FM, was ransacked on Tuesday morning and equipment estimated to be worth R5-million looted.

In the spirit of walking the talk, Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Cryws-Williams has challenged the broadcasting industry to help rebuild the station.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Cryws-Williams says the destruction to community radio is disturbing.

RELATED: Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted

I just wanted to reach out and see if we could help. First of all, we can leverage our technical and engineering skills to try and help them re-establish their studios and we are busy looking at what equipment we can donate to them.

Geraint Cryws-Williams, Chairman - Primedia Broadcasting

In a more tangible form, I want to donate R50,000 to Alex FM to help them get back up again.

Geraint Cryws-Williams, Chairman - Primedia Broadcasting

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
