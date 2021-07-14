WATCH: Heartbreaking videos of looting spree go viral
As the brazen looting continued on Tuesday, videos of heartbreaking scenes emerged of employees arriving at work to find the shops looted to a young boy who looted underwear and shoes at a local shop.
The BBC's Thuthuka Zondi's video of the baby who was thrown off a burning building also went viral.
This was too painful to watch💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WL964kZUWH— Katlie_Moo▪️ (@Katlie_Moo) July 13, 2021
[WATCH] Toddler rescued from a fire. Looters started a fire after stealing everything from the shops on the ground floor. They then set fire to the building, affecting apartments upstairs. Neighbours caught the little girl 🥺#ShutdownKZN watch @BBCWorld for more pic.twitter.com/LTMTAa7WAz— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 13, 2021
This boy just wanted the dignity of having underwear. I am so heartbroken that this is how he had to get new clothes. pic.twitter.com/HQWeu5lXDL— Dissenting Intellectual. (@MightiJamie) July 13, 2021
I felt this lady's pain and she spoke facts! All these things will be finished then what happens after that??#mallofafrica #SouthAfricaIsBurning #looting pic.twitter.com/9pREKi3e7f— i'm not nice (@Miemie43157) July 13, 2021
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
