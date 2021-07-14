WATCH: Heartbreaking videos of the looting spree go viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral
As the brazen looting continued on Tuesday, videos of heartbreaking scenes emerged of employees arriving at work to find the shops looted to a young boy who looted underwear and shoes at a local shop.
The BBC's Thuthuka Zondi's video of the baby who was thrown off a burning building also went viral.
This was too painful to watch💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WL964kZUWH— Katlie_Moo▪️ (@Katlie_Moo) July 13, 2021
This boy just wanted the dignity of having underwear. I am so heartbroken that this is how he had to get new clothes. pic.twitter.com/HQWeu5lXDL— Dissenting Intellectual. (@MightiJamie) July 13, 2021
I felt this lady's pain and she spoke facts! All these things will be finished then what happens after that??#mallofafrica #SouthAfricaIsBurning #looting pic.twitter.com/9pREKi3e7f— i'm not nice (@Miemie43157) July 13, 2021
Check out what else has gone viral here:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Cryws-Williams about rebuilding Alex FM.Read More
Fidelity Service Group air patrols monitoring situation around malls
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann about the security around malls.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,537 new cases and 633 deaths
The Health Department says 4,535,222 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
Vaccination bus visits people unable to travel to sites
BreadCrumbs founder Leigh Crumble says they started this initiative in an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and reduce hesitancy.Read More
Operations are at a standstill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the riots - Santaco
South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa says they strongly condemn the ongoing looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu- Natal.Read More
Brrr ... Gauteng going to be icy tomorrow morning
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says we will see gradual warming from Thursday and Friday into the weekendRead More