WATCH: Heartbreaking videos of the looting spree go viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Groceries, Couches, TVs, clothes, videos of looting spree go viral

As the brazen looting continued on Tuesday, videos of heartbreaking scenes emerged of employees arriving at work to find the shops looted to a young boy who looted underwear and shoes at a local shop.

The BBC's Thuthuka Zondi's video of the baby who was thrown off a burning building also went viral.

This was too painful to watch💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WL964kZUWH — Katlie_Moo▪️ (@Katlie_Moo) July 13, 2021

This boy just wanted the dignity of having underwear. I am so heartbroken that this is how he had to get new clothes. pic.twitter.com/HQWeu5lXDL — Dissenting Intellectual. (@MightiJamie) July 13, 2021

I felt this lady's pain and she spoke facts! All these things will be finished then what happens after that??#mallofafrica #SouthAfricaIsBurning #looting pic.twitter.com/9pREKi3e7f — i'm not nice (@Miemie43157) July 13, 2021

Check out what else has gone viral here: