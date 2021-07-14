I support call for a state of emergency - Former prosecutions boss Vusi Pikoli





Former head of the State Security Agency rogue special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, has been identified as a prime suspect in investigating violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

The violence which erupted in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape has since resulted in 72 deaths.

Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli says he is supporting the call on the national government to urgently declare a state of emergency as the civil unrest in the country is not showing any signs of abating.

The looting and vandalism that has been happening in the country call for extraordinary measures to be taken, to ensure the state meets its obligation of protecting South Africans. Vusi Pikoli, Former national director of public prosecutions

At what point will government regard this as a crisis, for me declaring the state of emergency does not mean, you will declare it in the entire republic. They can isolate it to more affected areas. Vusi Pikoli, Former national director of public prosecutions

The fact is people lose jobs, small, medium, and big businesses will suffer and the economy is under siege. Vusi Pikoli, Former national director of public prosecutions

Listeners spoke of their concerns on what is happening in the country, with many blaming families who allow their loved ones to loot and vandalise infrastructure.

The members in the CPF security company and all those who are crime fighters, most of us slept at 5 AM as we were guarding our areas and taking charge. We request members of the community to also do the same, let us safeguard our infrastructure with the parameters of the law. TJ Masilela, Caller

We are disturbed as a society by the level of vandalism which is not linked to Jacob Zuma or poverty. This is linked to how we raise our children, yesterday I saw people who were excited to loot, with some of them being instructed by their parents on what to prioritise when looting. I am so disappointed by the level of parenting in this country, we should stop pointing fingers at the government but also take full responsibility. Frida, Caller

