Mams FM, Lucky Lekgwathi share details of how unrests have hit their businesses
Mamelodi (Mams) FM operations manager Sipho Mpho Motau of Mamelodi (Mams) FM and other business owners share stories of how the unrests have affected them.
Clement Manyathela speaks to different business owners whose businesses were looted including.
They include Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, CEO of Quadcare; Lucky Lekgwathi, former Orlando Pirates captain and restaurateur; Mike Jewitt, who owns an industrial complex incorporating warehouses, self-storage and workshops; Lindo Nzimande, owner of Mfan Steel Fabrications, manufacturer of bricks and block making machinery and Obed Ngcongwane, who owns a waste-management company and also produces pharmaceutical goods.
What happened at Mams FM is so unfortunate, to be honest with you. I never it would happen. The break-in and looting happened around 11.30pm and midnight. I was at the station earlier because I got a call to say the situation is bad. On arrival and I called the staff to say let's leave the building.Sipho Motau, Operations manager - Mams FM
We found a group of mean when we arrived at the station. When we parked they ran away. When we left that is when they took advantage. What happens here is not the community, the community loves the station, dearly so. Even with breaking news and Covid-19 they rely on us.Sipho Motau, Operations manager - Mams FM
What has happened here is organised crime with people who know the station very well. I just wish the police can conclude the investigation and arrest people. In Mamelodi people love Mams Radio us, we are a beacon of light, we're the centre of information. Even the taxi industry itself was shocked and asked why we did not call them to help with security.Sipho Motau, Operations manager - Mams FM
Opened in April this year, today it was looted and damaged.— Mpiyom’bango Ndwandwe (@Mbango_Ndwandwe) July 12, 2021
Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living. pic.twitter.com/ZLmH9gnrlx
They vandalised all the offices, the broadcasting studios, stole the computers in the studios, the laptops in the offices. They took the microphones and went straight to the transmitter and hit it on the ground, it is now broken.Sipho Motau, Operations manager - Mams FM
The four stations were attacked by thugs, who damaged property belonging to the stations as the thuggery, violence, lawlessness continues across Gauteng and KZN. All four stations have over the years been of great service to their communities. https://t.co/5AcKbk7wZf— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) July 13, 2021
We are not sure as yet when we are gonna be back on air. We're still in talks with various stakeholders.Sipho Motau, Operations manager - Mams FM
Listen below for the full interviews ...
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
