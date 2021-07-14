People panic buying as few shops open after brazen looting
As businesses count the losses done by the rampant looting, reports of some citizens panic buying have emerged.
Pictures of people queuing outside some malls for basic food such as bread have been doing the rounds on social media.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
We are seeing a bit of panic buying and this is after BP and Shell South African Petroleum Refineries which supplies a third of the countries fuel raised concerns about moving fuel between KZN and Gauteng.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
People are frantically buying. Even when things are stabilised, it will take time for the petrol and fuel to move inland again.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
No bread no meat, I swear sogcina sidlana manje🤞🏽😳 pic.twitter.com/EpCveX9hai— мα∂αм ѕηєαкєя♣️ (@JoyBlackZA) July 14, 2021
Central Park, eMpangeni. Queues have started snaking.— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) July 14, 2021
Bread sells for R22. We are in hell, people. pic.twitter.com/Nvkbb7KFgy
Panic buying had begun. It’s madness out there. All petrol stations are FULL and queues at grocery stores. pic.twitter.com/TF4PByNQEq— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) July 14, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143450274_gold-coast-australia-march-9-2020-supermarket-empty-toilet-paper-shelves-amid-coronavirus-fears-shop.html?term=panic%2Bbuying%2Btoilet%2Bpaper&vti=lfwd1f2t45ha836ndc-1-14
