People panic buying as few shops open after brazen looting

Today at 15:50 IEC launches online voter registration facility Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Today at 16:10 ‘Contingency plans’ for delivery of oxygen as unrest puts private hospitals in KZN and Gauteng under pressure Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

Today at 16:20 The volunteer behind the post-looting cleanup movement Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Emelda Masango

Today at 16:50 Feasibility of reopening the N3 with trucks moving in convoys with armed escorts Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

Today at 17:10 South Africa to face food shortage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at Agri SA

Today at 17:20 Sasria on the implications to the insurance industry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MD

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:14 KZN and Gauteng supermarkets as well other consumer good outlets continue to be under strain as looting continue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gwarega Mangozhe - CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:42 Anarchy and looting through an eye of a scenario planner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 18:48 In the times of tragedy, look for the helpers #RebuildSA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Ryan Kaji , highest paid YouTuber and his toy reviews The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Sasria cover: Normally it doesn’t cover looting so where does that leave the business and private individuals who’ve been the victims of looting? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

