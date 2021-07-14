Victim relates how she broke her leg jumping from a building burnt by looters
In the past few days, the country has seen visuals circulating on social media and television exposing the grim situation of riots in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
A woman from Durban was left injured after trying to jump from a burning building believed to be set alight by looters.
Mabongi was stuck on the 10th floor when she realised her building was on fire, unsuccessful in coming down from a high floor ladder extended to her she then broke her leg, which.
I don’t know how to feel at this moment in time, I still have not received proper medical assistance. I am trying to get help but I will admit it's been a tough period for me.Mabongi, resident - Durban
We became aware of the floor when it was too late, we couldn’t even use the fire escape, we had to figure out how we would survive.Mabongi, resident - Durban
I thought I was going to be fine because I remember when I fell I realised that I had broken my leg and had to drag myself to a place where people could see me and assist me. I think people saw I had fallen but they did not know that I was injured until they saw my leg dangling.Mabongi, resident - Durban
When people saw me, I could see they were panicking and some were traumatised but they managed to rescue me to safety.Mabongi, resident - Durban
There was a guy who assisted me, he wrapped his t-shirt around my foot and when we eventually got down from the building people were waiting for me, unfortunately, there was no ambulance present.Mabongi, resident - Durban
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
