Citizens must take charge now because the future is in our hands - Brand SA
What is the impact of this violence on Brand South Africa?
The reality of the situation is that the community that has been hardest are the poor. The township economy is bearing the brunt. There is no violence and looting in the suburbs.
The international media is full of headlines saying South Africa has descended into anarchy. There have calls from abroad asking what is happening.
Brand SA acting chief marketing officer Sithembile Ntombela has more.
Brand SA is an entity charged with promoting the nation's brand image and interpretation. We are very much worried. For obvious reasons, the brand is compromised, and that is what is promoting South Africa to the international audience.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA
When that is compromised, then what becomes of South Africa? What becomes of the image of South Africa as well? From where we are at, we are almost dealing with a multiple number of balls that were are trying to rectify. We are also cognisant of the fact that it is time to do an introspection.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA
It's good and well that there are riots but it also says how quickly can we respond to these riots, to this unrest. One of the things we have been promised is that perhaps we have not fully delivered as the government. Those are the questions that come into our mind.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA
We empathise with people who have lost their source of income, their lives, during this unrest. We are saying people must now take charge, play their part because the future is in our hands because if we can't do anything about it as the citizens of South Africa, who will do it for us.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Victim relates how she broke her leg jumping from a building burnt by looters
A Durban resident shares a traumatising incident and says she has not received proper medical assistance.Read More
People panic buying as few shops open after brazen looting
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about reports of panic buying in Gauteng and KZN.Read More
Mams FM, Lucky Lekgwathi share details of how unrests have hit their businesses
Sipho Motau of Mams FM says what has happened is organised crime with people who know the station very well.Read More
I support call for a state of emergency - Former prosecutions boss Vusi Pikoli
Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli says people will lose jobs, businesses will suffer and the economy is under siege.Read More
WATCH: Heartbreaking videos of looting spree go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Crwys-Williams about rebuilding Alex FM.Read More
Fidelity Service Group air patrols monitoring situation around malls
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann about the security around malls.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,537 new cases and 633 deaths
The Health Department says 4,535,222 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More