Citizens must take charge now because the future is in our hands - Brand SA





What is the impact of this violence on Brand South Africa?

The reality of the situation is that the community that has been hardest are the poor. The township economy is bearing the brunt. There is no violence and looting in the suburbs.

The international media is full of headlines saying South Africa has descended into anarchy. There have calls from abroad asking what is happening.

Brand SA acting chief marketing officer Sithembile Ntombela has more.

Brand SA is an entity charged with promoting the nation's brand image and interpretation. We are very much worried. For obvious reasons, the brand is compromised, and that is what is promoting South Africa to the international audience. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA

When that is compromised, then what becomes of South Africa? What becomes of the image of South Africa as well? From where we are at, we are almost dealing with a multiple number of balls that were are trying to rectify. We are also cognisant of the fact that it is time to do an introspection. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA

It's good and well that there are riots but it also says how quickly can we respond to these riots, to this unrest. One of the things we have been promised is that perhaps we have not fully delivered as the government. Those are the questions that come into our mind. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA

We empathise with people who have lost their source of income, their lives, during this unrest. We are saying people must now take charge, play their part because the future is in our hands because if we can't do anything about it as the citizens of South Africa, who will do it for us. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting chief marketing officer - Brand SA

Listen below for the full interview ...