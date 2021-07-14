Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Volunteer offers to install Alex FM windows and sharp fronts Founder of Masupa Aluminum, Masupa Humbulani, says they have heard a lot of people pledging towards Alex FM and they want to follo... 14 July 2021 4:28 PM
Citizens must take charge now because the future is in our hands - Brand SA Acting chief marketing officer Sithembile Ntombela says how quickly can we respond to these riots is very crucial and that perhaps... 14 July 2021 2:59 PM
View all Local
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, th... 12 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
View all Business
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelcha... 12 July 2021 9:46 AM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Volunteer offers to install Alex FM windows and sharp fronts

14 July 2021 4:28 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
#ZumaCharges
alex fm
Alexandra looting
#GautengShutdown

Founder of Masupa Aluminum, Masupa Humbulani, says they have heard a lot of people pledging towards Alex FM and they want to follow suit.

Alexandra community radio station, Alex FM, on Tuesday, was unfortunately ransacked with studio computers, equipment, and infrastructure worth about R5 million were looted by residents.

A presenter who was on air at the time, managed to escape unharmed, leaving the station to be off the air.

READ: Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM

Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Crwys-Williams spoke to Bongani Bingwa this morning informing the public that the company would be pledging R50,000 towards helping the radio station.

Crwys-Williams went on to plead with the broadcasting industry and citizens at large to help rebuild the local station. This inspired the founder of Masupa Aluminum, Masupa Humbulani, to call into the Afternoon Drive and offer a helping hand.

My company will be installing windows and sharp fronts as we have heard a lot of people pledging towards Alex FM we thought we could follow suit.

Masupa Humbulani, Founder - Masupa Aluminum

Listen to the full interview below...




14 July 2021 4:28 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
#ZumaCharges
alex fm
Alexandra looting
#GautengShutdown

More from Local

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens must take charge now because the future is in our hands - Brand SA

14 July 2021 2:59 PM

Acting chief marketing officer Sithembile Ntombela says how quickly can we respond to these riots is very crucial and that perhaps the government has not fully delivered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victim relates how she broke her leg jumping from a building burnt by looters

14 July 2021 2:57 PM

A Durban resident shares a traumatising incident and says she has not received proper medical assistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People panic buying as few shops open after brazen looting

14 July 2021 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about reports of panic buying in Gauteng and KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mams FM, Lucky Lekgwathi share details of how unrests have hit their businesses

14 July 2021 12:56 PM

Sipho Motau of Mams FM says what has happened is organised crime with people who know the station very well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I support call for a state of emergency - Former prosecutions boss Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 11:17 AM

Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli says people will lose jobs, businesses will suffer and the economy is under siege.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Heartbreaking videos of looting spree go viral

14 July 2021 10:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM

14 July 2021 9:20 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Crwys-Williams about rebuilding Alex FM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fidelity Service Group air patrols monitoring situation around malls

14 July 2021 8:55 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann about the security around malls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 12,537 new cases and 633 deaths

14 July 2021 6:51 AM

The Health Department says 4,535,222 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

Business Politics

People panic buying as few shops open after brazen looting

Local

Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM

Local

EWN Highlights

Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

14 July 2021 7:57 PM

Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

14 July 2021 7:33 PM

Ntshavheni: Arson attacks & looting in KZN & Gauteng is economic sabotage

14 July 2021 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA