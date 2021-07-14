Volunteer offers to install Alex FM windows and sharp fronts
Alexandra community radio station, Alex FM, on Tuesday, was unfortunately ransacked with studio computers, equipment, and infrastructure worth about R5 million were looted by residents.
A presenter who was on air at the time, managed to escape unharmed, leaving the station to be off the air.
Primedia Broadcasting chairman Geraint Crwys-Williams spoke to Bongani Bingwa this morning informing the public that the company would be pledging R50,000 towards helping the radio station.
Crwys-Williams went on to plead with the broadcasting industry and citizens at large to help rebuild the local station. This inspired the founder of Masupa Aluminum, Masupa Humbulani, to call into the Afternoon Drive and offer a helping hand.
My company will be installing windows and sharp fronts as we have heard a lot of people pledging towards Alex FM we thought we could follow suit.Masupa Humbulani, Founder - Masupa Aluminum
