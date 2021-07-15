Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'





South Africans are once again displaying the resilience they're known for during dark times.

Amid the stories of carnage being shared on social media there are also those of communities coming together.

Ordinary people are helping to clean up looted properties and protect malls still standing in the areas affected by public unrest.

"We really do have to focus on people who are doing good and there's quite a lot of good going on" comments Bruce Whitfield.

"In times of tragedy, look for the helpers" concurs Brent Lindeque, founder and editor-in-chief of award-winning platform "Good Things Guy".

The helpers are coming out everywhere. Everyone is keen to assist and get involved and clean up this mess that we currently find ourselves involved in. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

The RebuildSA - Volunteers Group on Facebook has more than 46,000 members just days after it was set up.

There are offers of assistance with anything from cleaning up and rebuilding to providing psychological support and fresh produce for those in need.

And just like that… South Africans starts to #RebuildSA ❤️ 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CqzdcU8Oul — Mia Slabbert (@MiaWil1) July 14, 2021

We are already seeing networks of people getting together on social media offering assistance, to help clean up and rebuild@MandyWiener writes that now is the time to shift! Now is the time to show our South African character! https://t.co/ohztObW4i9 — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 14, 2021

It is the most beautiful thing, says Lindeque.

South Africans have really come to the fore to help each other... whether it's helping the police force on the frontline stay hydrated and fed, whether it's the volunteers that put themselves forward to help clean up the looting or even just going 'Hey! Are you ok?'. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

We need to remember that there is a small percentage of South Africans that are doing really bad things right now and a way bigger percentage that are willing to put their hand up to say 'how can I help'. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

It's actually not that difficult to find the good news at the moment Lindeque asserts: "I am inundated right now with human beings doing good things."

We need to be the heroes we want to see... We all think things and want South Africa to be better but we will not have better neighbourhoods until we become better neighbours. Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

Listen to the uplifting conversation on The Money Show:

