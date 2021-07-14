Streaming issues? Report here
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
The Money Show
Food supply chain
Agri SA
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Food shortage
supply chain
panic buying
food supply
Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
CGCSA
civil unrest
Christo van der Rheede
Gwarega Mangozhe

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

As the looting of retail shops and destruction of property continues, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has expressed its concern about the potential impact of the disruptions on food security and the supply chain.

"Factories will not be able to produce, resulting in food shortages, which will affect the most vulnerable and poor most."

As retailers lose millions, the potential impact on business viability and job security is also a serious cause for concern says the Council.

Looters walk off with their loot from a store in Vosloorus on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Bruce Whitfield focuses on supply chain disruptions and food security in interviews with the CGCSA CEO, Gwarega Mangozhe, and Executive Director of Agri SA Christo van der Rheede.

We've got serious problems in KZN; our logistical network there is completely at a standstill. That is the core of the problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

The other problem obviously is the areas where people have to access food. Shops and big malls have been looted and destroyed. I don't know how we're going to solve that problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Critical for us is to get the logistical network up and running in KZN so that we can move food into the province and also out of the province.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

On Wednesday, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned people living in provinces less affected by the unrest against panic buying .

In the near term, South Africans should not panic about the food system he writes in the article published on theconversation.com.

While there is no reason for panic buying at this point, Van der Rheede says Shihlobo's statement needs to be qualified.

It's important that the looting and mayhem don't spill over into other provinces. Then we are going to have a serious problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

I believe the harbour in Durban has also been closed down... and then the big problem is obviously the N3... that is blocked in both directions.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

At this point there's no real need for panic buying but I am worried about the conditions in KZN where people cannot access food.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

While he agrees with van der Rheede, CGCSA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe points out the scale of destruction in the retail sector and how that will affect access to food.

We've had over 800 retail stores that have been looted, completely damaged and cleaned out and over 200 shopping centres...

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

This has massive implications for consumers when it comes to access to food, but more worrying is the critical need to protect what I'd call strategic commercial assets - your manufacturing hubs.

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Some distribution sites have also been compromised ant it's absolutely critical that these points are protected Mangozhe says.

He notes that the CGCSA is working with law enforcement via Business Unity SA (Busa) to try and secure, critically, the N3 route.

Supply chains have to start moving, otherwise we're going to have problems in the coming 24 to 36 hours.

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

It is vital that stores also then re-open on the basis of risk assessment, working closely with law enforcement and in particular visible policing...

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on supply chains and food security below (Agri SA and CGCSA from 4:08):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
