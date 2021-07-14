'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'





As the looting of retail shops and destruction of property continues, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has expressed its concern about the potential impact of the disruptions on food security and the supply chain.

"Factories will not be able to produce, resulting in food shortages, which will affect the most vulnerable and poor most."

As retailers lose millions, the potential impact on business viability and job security is also a serious cause for concern says the Council.

Bruce Whitfield focuses on supply chain disruptions and food security in interviews with the CGCSA CEO, Gwarega Mangozhe, and Executive Director of Agri SA Christo van der Rheede.

We've got serious problems in KZN; our logistical network there is completely at a standstill. That is the core of the problem. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

The other problem obviously is the areas where people have to access food. Shops and big malls have been looted and destroyed. I don't know how we're going to solve that problem. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Critical for us is to get the logistical network up and running in KZN so that we can move food into the province and also out of the province. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

On Wednesday, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned people living in provinces less affected by the unrest against panic buying .

In the near term, South Africans should not panic about the food system he writes in the article published on theconversation.com.

The panic buying will potentially cause problems in the South African food supply chain that would have otherwise not been there. The food supply chains in the country are functional and we shouldn't be panic buying stuff. https://t.co/OVDtChwFaQ — Wandile Sihlobo (@WandileSihlobo) July 14, 2021

While there is no reason for panic buying at this point, Van der Rheede says Shihlobo's statement needs to be qualified.

It's important that the looting and mayhem don't spill over into other provinces. Then we are going to have a serious problem. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

I believe the harbour in Durban has also been closed down... and then the big problem is obviously the N3... that is blocked in both directions. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

At this point there's no real need for panic buying but I am worried about the conditions in KZN where people cannot access food. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

While he agrees with van der Rheede, CGCSA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe points out the scale of destruction in the retail sector and how that will affect access to food.

We've had over 800 retail stores that have been looted, completely damaged and cleaned out and over 200 shopping centres... Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

This has massive implications for consumers when it comes to access to food, but more worrying is the critical need to protect what I'd call strategic commercial assets - your manufacturing hubs. Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Some distribution sites have also been compromised ant it's absolutely critical that these points are protected Mangozhe says.

He notes that the CGCSA is working with law enforcement via Business Unity SA (Busa) to try and secure, critically, the N3 route.

Supply chains have to start moving, otherwise we're going to have problems in the coming 24 to 36 hours. Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

It is vital that stores also then re-open on the basis of risk assessment, working closely with law enforcement and in particular visible policing... Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

