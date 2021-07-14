The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest. 17 July 2021 1:08 PM
Three tips on driving during protests Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots. 17 July 2021 11:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a c... 15 July 2021 11:20 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold th... 16 July 2021 10:33 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.

While many children have probably asked their parents if they can make YouTube videos, few have managed to turn that attempt into something as successful as the Kaji family.

What began in 2015 when Ryan was just three years old has grown into one of the most popular channels on YouTube with almost 30 million subscribers and over 47 billion video views.

When Business Unusual first covered the story in 2018, unboxing videos were on the rise as creators and brands recognised the power of having their products demonstrated as videos to assist those thinking of buying their products to get a better sense of what they would be getting and tap into the excitement of opening something new.

In the three years since, his parents have switched to working on the channel full time. They have signed up for multiple merchandise deals with major retails chains and their 5-year-old twins now feature in the videos too.

Kidfluencers

He is part of a kidfluencer talent agency called Pocket.watch that has helped manage the merchandise deals as well as endorsements and new ventures like his TV show on Nickelodeon with 4 seasons and counting. It may only get a 1.9 rating on IMDB but for his fans it is a supersize version of his regular videos and contains a mix of educational puzzles and experiments that you might expect for live children’s TV. His mom Loan and dad Shion are regulars on the show too.

He also has a mystery box subscription and a range of toys that are sold via the major retailers and his website.

His most recent deal is to launch a range of sneakers he helped design with Sketchers.

The combination of the huge view numbers and the retail and endorsement deals saw the family remain at the top of the YouTube earning rankings for 2020 and match the almost R450 million in ads revenue with the same in other revenue.

It may sound like fun, but he has to fit all the filming to release a video almost every day and his schooling and then still have time to just play.

The family has a staff of about 30 to manage the production schedule from scripting to filming, animating and editing.

To keep up production, they have created new channels that feature his twins sisters animation series as well as two new characters Combo Panda that does more gaming content and Gus the Gummy Gator an animated series.

And then there are the channels that produce the content in Spanish and Japanese. Finally the family channel follows the day to day life of the family.

Not all fun

All the channels are focused on convincing parents to let their kids watch and to get the kids to want to watch often. The ads that run during the shows are one of the main sources of income as is the promotion of products.

YouTube accepted a $170 million fine for allowing ads to be targeted at children under 13 which resulted in a drop in ad revenues. The channel has also been criticised for not making it clear enough that products being featured are sponsored.

Like most new industries that have developed from the internet platforms there is a lag while regulations that apply to more established media get applied to these new ones.

While there is no sign of things slowing down, as Ryan moves into becoming a tween, his appeal to preschoolers will wane and no doubt so will his willingness to play with toys for little kids.

The moves to have his sisters play a bigger role allows them to step in and the animated characters can take over when the family is ready to step away from the live videos.

This resets the benchmark for success for a family business, but it will unfortunately inspire many to want to copy the success only to find an oversupply of excited children and parents spend possibly years trying to get noticed and fail.

This too is an area that could do with more regulation.

Then there is the question about just how much time kids should spend watching the endless supply of super engaging on demand content.

But when it comes to soaking up millions of hours of watch time, then the winner is another kids channel called Cocomelon.

The biggest kids channel on the planet

The animated kids songs channel that became Cocomelon in 2018 has 115 million subscribers and over 100 billion views.

One the top 20 list of most watch YouTube videos they feature twice (only Ed Sheeran exceeds them with three videos)

Baby Shark might be the most watched YouTube video of all time but Cocomelon has the more popular channel, new videos are produced every two days and most have over 10 million views. At about 30 mins each and there being over 600 to choose from, a three year old that watched two episodes every day would almost double their age before they caught up.

The concern by some groups is that because the videos are so engaging with bright colours and catchy tunes they could become too attached to them and may not be willing to stop after just one episode.

Getting children used to binge watching so young may lead to major issues later given how so many adults can get lost watching entire series in one sitting.

That may make you think of Netflix and how the world got hooked and then binged the Queen’s Gambit. Surely one of the most popular shows on Netflix, right? Yes, but it comes a distant second to Cocomelon that also streams its content on Netflix.

And they are available in 6 languages.

All this confirms that the future belongs to the young and that most children are more likely to grow up wanting to be YouTube stars that TV or movie stars.




14 July 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Is China calling a deer a horse?

7 July 2021 7:15 PM

An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared

Local

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

Africa

Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

17 July 2021 6:24 PM

Biden says social media misinformation on COVID 'killing people'

17 July 2021 5:24 PM

Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

17 July 2021 5:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA