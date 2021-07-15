This was a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage - Zizi Kodwa





Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa says the number of soldiers deployed to help quash rampant looting and arson in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been increased from 2,500 to 25,000 because of new information.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kodwa says they have shared information gathered by the intelligence with the South African Police Service (Saps).

Kodwa says the brazen looting and destruction of properties could have been worse.

What has happened is quite unfortunate, what started as a political protest has turned to what we see no, destruction of property, destruction of the economy, a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security

We have been following up in terms of domestic stability, the intelligence has been on a roll. The plot was big. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security

Part of targetting malls is part of agitating for what is called popular revolt so that people at the end of the day abuse and exploit their socio-economic conditions which at the end of the day, those who loot do not understand the bigger plan. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security

Kodwa says they are attending to the situation in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal so it doesn't turn into racial tensions.

What we are seeing in Phoenix is a community that started to protect its property but it is beginning to have an element of vigilantism Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security

