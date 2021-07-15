This was a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage - Zizi Kodwa
Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa says the number of soldiers deployed to help quash rampant looting and arson in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been increased from 2,500 to 25,000 because of new information.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kodwa says they have shared information gathered by the intelligence with the South African Police Service (Saps).
Kodwa says the brazen looting and destruction of properties could have been worse.
What has happened is quite unfortunate, what started as a political protest has turned to what we see no, destruction of property, destruction of the economy, a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage.Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security
We have been following up in terms of domestic stability, the intelligence has been on a roll. The plot was big.Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security
Part of targetting malls is part of agitating for what is called popular revolt so that people at the end of the day abuse and exploit their socio-economic conditions which at the end of the day, those who loot do not understand the bigger plan.Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security
Zizi Kodwa: The latest deployment of 25,000 troops is based on new information. #702Breakfast #letswalkthetalk— 702 (@Radio702) July 15, 2021
Kodwa says they are attending to the situation in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal so it doesn't turn into racial tensions.
What we are seeing in Phoenix is a community that started to protect its property but it is beginning to have an element of vigilantismZizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister - State Security
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More