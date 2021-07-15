'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest. 17 July 2021 1:08 PM
Three tips on driving during protests Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots. 17 July 2021 11:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a c... 15 July 2021 11:20 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold th... 16 July 2021 10:33 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras

15 July 2021 9:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Underwear
Gillian Anderson
'Whats Gone Viral'
bras
#Instagram

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Shoprite employees pour cooking oil on floor to stop looters

Gillian Anderson has vowed not to wear a bra again.

The X-Files and Sex education star informed her fan on Instagram that she is not wearing a bra anymore.

I'm sorry, I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button, I'm not wearing a bra anymore."

Gillian Anderson, Actress

Check out what else has gone viral below:




15 July 2021 9:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Underwear
Gillian Anderson
'Whats Gone Viral'
bras
#Instagram

More from Lifestyle

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke

15 July 2021 11:20 AM

The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a country that we want to have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A million reasons to help keep girls in school

13 July 2021 10:52 AM

For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away

12 July 2021 2:08 PM

Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach people about ingredients and how to make simple yet tasty food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay

12 July 2021 10:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children

9 July 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole

16 July 2021 3:20 PM

The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away

15 July 2021 11:32 AM

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze

9 July 2021 3:02 PM

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because they can see his feet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches

8 July 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking

7 July 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice

6 July 2021 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed

2 July 2021 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral

29 June 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral

29 June 2021 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared

Local

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

Africa

Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

17 July 2021 6:24 PM

Biden says social media misinformation on COVID 'killing people'

17 July 2021 5:24 PM

Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

17 July 2021 5:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA