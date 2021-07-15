We're reinforcing structures on the ground and want looters arrested - Mantashe
In an effort to control the civil unrest, the African National Congress (ANC) has visited communities affected and vowed to act against some of its own members who are involved in fueling the unrest on social media.
When questioned as to why the ANC has acted late in trying to control the riots that have been happening in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe answered by disagreeing that they acted late, arguing that people should try focusing on what they are doing currently.
We are on the ground because we realised there is a crisis in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. We also realised where instructors of the community take charge in protecting their infrastructure, there hasn’t been vandalism in that places which is the message we want to spread.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral resources
We are reinforcing structures on the ground to work harder and arrest those responsible for looting and vandalism.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral resources
If this does not overlap with other provinces then that is progress.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral resources
We are on the ground now, following the weekend in which we had engaged on many other issues.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral resources
Where looting stopped, cleaning will take place, where looting continues, we should assist in stopping it.Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral resources
RELATED: This was a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage - Zizi Kodwa
Many listeners criticised Mantashe's response to the looting and his attitude when answering some questions which were posed by Clement Manyathela.
I don’t think Gwede knew why they were on the grounds honestly, that is why he could not answer some questions. I am sure the ANC was on the ground to campaign for elections.Nick, Caller
That Gwede interview made me so angry, he sounded so ignorant but enough about him. I am more concerned about the blindspot we have as a country, do not get me wrong it is good and well that taxi drivers are protecting their communities but what does this say about what we think about our law enforcement. That we are more scared of the taxi drivers than them?Zoli, Caller
I think a lot of these looters could have been prevented but some of this law enforcement did not act in some areas where the riots were prevalent and I think Bheki Cele has a lot to answer in that regard.Rachel, Caller
I think the questions you asked Gwede were ill-advised because it was devoid of any facts, in the specific context of what happened in certain areas where the community structures were mobilised to deal with this matter and directed to local government leaders who were ready and geared to respond.Bafana, Caller
Listen to the full conversation below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
