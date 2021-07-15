Skyside South Africa donates equipment to Alex FM





Skyside South Africa is walking the talk.

They have joined our broadcasting houses to make donations toward the rebuilding of Alex FM which was looted.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Skyside South Africa human resources manager Cheryl Katzen says community radio is an integral part of building communities.

We just happen to have effectively a recording studio, the equipment functions. It is not the newest equipment but is functioning equipment and we would love to donate it. Cheryl Katzen, HR manager - Skyside South Africa

Alex FM station manager Takalane Nemangowe says they have started rebuilding.

We have managed to put the station back on air. We started broadcasting yesterday at 6 o'clock in the morning because we worked overnight to ensure that we get the station back on air. Takalane Nemangowe, Station manager - Alex FM

I am glad and happy about the donations we have been getting and we really appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. Takalane Nemangowe, Station manager - Alex FM

Listen to the full interview below: