Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away





Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away.

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Loss of a true Mosotho musical legend. Always full of laughter. At least that's how I remember him. Can't help but thinking about my father and how he would always give him mini-lectures #RIPTsepoTshola — Kojo Baffoe (@kojobaffoe) July 15, 2021

Ee ho lukile 🥺💔 #RIPTshepoTshola — Ayanda Mgede (@Ayanda1001) July 15, 2021

One of my musical heroes from when I was in high school and university, Tsepo Tshola (he was also part of Sanokomota), has passed away from COVID-19. Sad day for music everywhere. This video (ht @nomadglenn) gives a sense of his power as a performer.https://t.co/TTXLYMpyOY — Sean Jacobs (@_SeanJacobs) July 15, 2021