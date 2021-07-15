Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away
Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away.
It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Oh Beulah Land 😫💔#RIPTshepoTshola— KaraboM✨♥️ (@Karabo_kem) July 15, 2021
Loss of a true Mosotho musical legend. Always full of laughter. At least that's how I remember him. Can't help but thinking about my father and how he would always give him mini-lectures #RIPTsepoTshola— Kojo Baffoe (@kojobaffoe) July 15, 2021
Ee ho lukile 🥺💔 #RIPTshepoTshola— Ayanda Mgede (@Ayanda1001) July 15, 2021
One of my musical heroes from when I was in high school and university, Tsepo Tshola (he was also part of Sanokomota), has passed away from COVID-19. Sad day for music everywhere. This video (ht @nomadglenn) gives a sense of his power as a performer.https://t.co/TTXLYMpyOY— Sean Jacobs (@_SeanJacobs) July 15, 2021
